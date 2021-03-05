Shraddha Kapoor Gets Emotional At Cousin Priyaank's Haldi Ceremony; Also See Pics From Beach Party

Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Down Into Tears At Priyaank's Haldi Ceremony

The Saaho actress couldn't help herself from getting emotional while applying haldi to her cousin Priyaank Sharma. Later, she was all smiles while posing for a picture with Priyaank and Shaza.

Love Is In The Air!

With their haldi-smeared faces, Priyaank and Shaza are seen sharing a love-soaked moment amid the wedding festivities.

Priyaank-Shaza's Mehendi Ceremony

For the mehendi ceremony, Shaza picked up a gorgeous yellow mirror-work ensemble. On the other hand, Priyaank donned wearing a pink-draped kurta. In one of the pictures, Shaza is seen flaunting the mehendi on her hands and legs.

Hello Sunshine

One simply cannot miss the radiant glow on Shaza's face in this snap.

Some Glimpses From The Beach Party

Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying herself to the fullest at Shaza-Priyaank's beach party.

Beach Vibes

Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal who is also in Maldives to attend Priyaank-Shaza's wedding festivities, is seen having a blast on the beach.

La Familia

Shraddha Kapoor, her aunt Padmini Kolhapure and her cousin Priyaank Sharma strike a pose with the other family members at the beach party.