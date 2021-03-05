Shraddha Kapoor Gets Emotional At Cousin Priyaank's Haldi Ceremony; Also See Pics From Beach Party
Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani had a court marriage in February. A month after their wedding, Priyaank jetted off to Maldives with his ladylove Shaza to exchange wedding vows again in presence of their family and close friends.
While their grand wedding which was to take place in Mumbai this month, has been postponed owing to rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the lovebirds' pre-wedding festivities is going on in full swing in Maldives. We bring you some pictures from Priyaank-Shaza's haldi, mehendi and beach party which is going viral on social media.
Shraddha Kapoor Breaks Down Into Tears At Priyaank's Haldi Ceremony
The Saaho actress couldn't help herself from getting emotional while applying haldi to her cousin Priyaank Sharma. Later, she was all smiles while posing for a picture with Priyaank and Shaza.
Love Is In The Air!
With their haldi-smeared faces, Priyaank and Shaza are seen sharing a love-soaked moment amid the wedding festivities.
Priyaank-Shaza's Mehendi Ceremony
For the mehendi ceremony, Shaza picked up a gorgeous yellow mirror-work ensemble. On the other hand, Priyaank donned wearing a pink-draped kurta. In one of the pictures, Shaza is seen flaunting the mehendi on her hands and legs.
Hello Sunshine
One simply cannot miss the radiant glow on Shaza's face in this snap.
Some Glimpses From The Beach Party
Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying herself to the fullest at Shaza-Priyaank's beach party.
Beach Vibes
Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal who is also in Maldives to attend Priyaank-Shaza's wedding festivities, is seen having a blast on the beach.
La Familia
Shraddha Kapoor, her aunt Padmini Kolhapure and her cousin Priyaank Sharma strike a pose with the other family members at the beach party.
