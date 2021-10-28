Shraddha Kapoor On Talks About Her Personal Life: I Don't Think It Takes Away The Focus From My Work

Apart from her films, Shraddha Kapoor has been lately in news for her alleged relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha. In the last few months, rumours about their impending wedding also grabbed eyeballs which was later denied by Shraddha's actor-father Shakti Kapoor.

However the Stree actress believes that while her personal life keeps making a lot of buzz, it doesn't not take away the focus from her work adding that she chooses not to comment on such topics.

"I don't think all this takes away the focus from my work because I have never really spoken much about my personal life anyway," Shraddha was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The Bollywood star who has been missing on screen since a year, told the tabloid, "I am very much here. I have been filming for my film with Luv (Ranjan; director) sir. I am really looking forward to it coming out next year." The yet-to-be titled rom-com stars Ranbir Kapoor opposite her. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia also play a pivotal role in it.

Speaking about her experience on working on this film amid the pandemic with COVID-19 norms, Shraddha shared, "We were following all the protocols strictly, and within those, managing to shoot. It just feels so good to be back on set, I am living my dream of being an actor and doing what I love to do. To work with Luv sir as a filmmaker, and Ranbir (Kapoor), who I adore as an actor, Dimple (Kapadia) ma'am, who I love as an actor and as a person... it has really already been such a memorable experience."

Meanwhile, the actress is looking forward to "things opening up again" as the pandemic gets under control. She revealed that she wants to explore new cities and added that she might make some plans for the New Year.

Besides Luv Ranjan-Ranbir Kapoor film, Shraddha also has Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz in London in the pipeline.