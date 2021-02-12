Shraddha Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor: Whatever Praises I Heard About Him, They Are All True

After winning our hearts with several memorable performances, Shraddha Kapoor is now teaming up with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor for the first time for Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film. The actress recently wrapped up the first shooting of this film in Delhi.

In a interaction with Bollywoodlife, the Stree actress opened up about her experience of working with Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking about the director, Shraddha told the entertainment portal, "I'm so excited to be working with Luv sir. I think he's such a brilliant director, and the kind of movies he has made, the way they connect with the audience, it makes me more excited that I'm getting to work with him, and of course, that I'm also getting to work with Ranbir."

Further, the actress was all praise for her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and added, "I was really looking forward to working with Ranbir - I only heard word what an amazing actor he is to work with on set, and I have to say that whatever praises I heard about him, they're all true. After shooting a little bit in Delhi, I can say that the ongoing process has been a completely unique experience. Also, it's almost after one year I'm shooting for a film, so I'm so, so, so excited about getting back."

While the actress refused to divulge any details about this much-anticipated film, she confirmed that it's a rom-com.

Well, we just can't wait to see Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in one frame!

Besides this film, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress has one more exciting film in her kitty- Vishal Furia's Nagin in which she will be essaying the role of a shape-shifting Nagin.

