Shraddha Kapoor Had This Epic Reaction To The Paparazzi Enquiring About Her Marriage

After Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, rumours were doing the rounds that his close friend and Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor may be the next in line to enter marital bliss. The speculations surrounding her wedding with rumoured beau Rohan Shreshtha also led to her father Shakti Kapoor breaking his silence on the same. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor was also quipped by a paparazzi on her wedding to which she had a hilarious answer.

In a recent video which has been going viral on social media, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen interacting with the paparazzi at the airport. One of the paparazzi introduces Shraddha to a photographer who has just joined their team recently, only to see her. He also reveals that the newly joined photographer will soon be getting married. He further asks the Ek Villian actress in Marathi when she will be getting married. To this, Shraddha blushes and replies, "Time Hai Abhi (There is still time)." Her reply also left the shutterbugs amused.

Shraddha Kapoor also made way for a pretty sight at the occasion as she was spotted in a white crop top which she had paired with cream-coloured pants. Recently, the actor's father also revealed to ETimes that he has no idea about the ongoing rumours about her daughter's wedding, but he will nevertheless be supportive of her decision. It will surely be exciting to witness the wedding bells ring for Shraddha.

