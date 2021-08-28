Shraddha Kapoor's Cousin Breaks His Silence On Her Wedding Speculations With Rumoured Beau Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for quite some time now. While she has been tight-lipped about the same, speculations had been rife that Rohan had also accompanied her in her vacay in the Maldives. Needless to say, the grapevine was abuzz with the news of wedding bells ringing for the two soon. Now the actress' cousin Priyaank Sharma has spoken about the same.

Priyaank Sharma revealed to India.com saying, "I am going to say no comments, What should I say now? But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not." Not only this, but Shraddha Kapoor's aunt Padmini Kolhapure also spoke about the rumours. The veteran actress said, "Marriage, wow! That's a strange question. If she plans to get married, you'll come to know."

The couple were reportedly spotted together in Priyaank Sharma's wedding with Shaza Morani that was a private affair. Not only this but Rohan Shrestha's father Rakesh Shrestha also spoke about the couple's rumoured relationship and marriage. He spoke to ETimes saying, "As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one."

Furthermore, he hinted that he will be fully supportive of Shraddha Kapoor's marriage with his son. The ace photographer said, "If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word 'objection' does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as 'My Dream', I rarely address him as Rohan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in director Luv Ranjan's next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on March 18, 2022. It will also star Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in the movie Chaalbaaz In London. It will be helmed by Pankaj Parashar.