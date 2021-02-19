Shraddha Kapoor Says Lockdown Taught Her Value Of Self Love!

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she learnt the value of 'zero' during lockdown, which was imposed in India after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus.

"I think every time we start a film, we start from zero, from 'shunya'. Lockdown was a time for me to understand the value of several things, including self-love, the family and my emotional and spiritual health. I also think that it made me more independent, and things like the power of yoga to develop a focussed mind so that I can choose to be a part of any project, film or entrepreneurial venture more fearlessly," said the Saaho actress.

Shraddha further said that as an actress, she has to look a certain way which keeps changing with every film that she does or every character she plays. She also revealed that recently, she invested in a beverage project in which she does not have to count her calories while having her favourite drinks.

"In a way, during lockdown, I have understood and redefined the value of 'shunya', and now I know the brand of product or even brand of cinema I would like to associate myself with. It is a learning that has happened through last year," said Kapoor.

Shraddha, who made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010, has survived in the film industry for a decade and has already carved a niche for herself. In the last ten years, she has given many memorable performances and enjoys a strong fan following across the nation.

When asked what has the last ten years in Bollywood taught her, she said she has learnt how to be humble despite achieving fame.

"Firstly, whenever I get a new film, I receive it with a lot of gratitude because a producer is investing money to make the film and making me part of that journey. As an actress I always put my 100 per cent, but result is certainly not in our hand. It is in the hands of the audience. Interestingly, the result plays a part on my next opportunity, because it is the nature of the business of cinema. I have learnt to look at things from a broader perspective," concluded Kapoor.

