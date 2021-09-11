Caught On Camera: Shraddha Kapoor Slammed For Snubbing Poor Old Man Asking For Alms

Recently, actress Shraddha Kapoor snapped by paparazzi in Juhu and she was seen catching up with her friends. However, her video has landed her in trouble. In the video, she is seen biding goodbye to her friends while a poor man approaches towards her, asking for alms. Shraddha, busy chit-chatting with her friends, snubs the poor man and rushes towards her car. However, later in the video, she is seen greeting him with folded hands.

The video didn't go down well with netizens and they were quick to pass judgements on the actress.

A netizen wrote, "They really pretend us in social media, but in reality they are like this."

"Itna crore me kamate hai but chacha ko ek khane ka parcel nahi de sakte.. Bhale he paisa mat do but kuch khane k liye toh de sakte the na.. Kasam se yeh duniya k log itni matlabi kyu ho rahi hai," wrorte another Instagram user.

"They don't give anything to the old man 😢😢😢😢😢so bad the are," commented one more user.

While some criticised her behaviour and asked her to be sensitive towards poor, others defended her.

"Oh my! So here are some haters! First of all, she was busy talking in her phone, but when Shraddha saw the man, she greeted him with respect. Maybe she would help him in another way. Maybe some member of her staff help him. I don't think she carries cash. Please, guys, stop being so judgemental," wrote an Instagram user.

Defending Shraddha, another user wrote, "That's 2 times in a row, first at the medical store and now here. Something's FISHY. Jahan fans ko paps celebs ke paas nahi jaane dete in beggars ko jaan boojh kar jaane dete hai knowing aaj kal koi cash nahi rakhta, sab UPI ya card use karte hai.. Favouritism gang is so afraid of Shraddha's growing popularity that they are using these cheap tactics to defame Shraddha."