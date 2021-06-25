Shraddha Kapoor To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Satyanarayan Ki Katha?

Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday (June 23) announced his ambitious project Satyanarayan Ki Katha that will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be helmed by Sameer Vidhwans. While the films' announcement created quite a stir amongst the fans of Kartik, people were also waiting with bated breath to see who will be the leading lady of the movie. Now the latest development suggests that Shraddha Kapoor may have been roped in for romancing Kartik in the romantic-musical drama.

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Sajid Nadiadwala has already approached Shraddha Kapoor for the movie and the latter has loved it. The Ek Villian actress has also agreed to be a part of the project but the agreement has been verbal and the contractual deal is yet to finalized. The source also said that Shraddha will be the perfect choice for Satyanarayan Ki Katha as her fresh pairing with Kartik Aaryan will be bringing freshness to the script.

The source added that although the plotline will majorly revolve around Kartik Aaryan's character, Shraddha will have an important role to play in the same. The movie will also mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Shraddha Kapoor and fans may be excited to witness their chemistry on-screen. The movie will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of Sameer Vidwans who is known for helming Marathi movies like Double Seat, Time Please, Mala Kahich Problem Naahi and Anandi Gopal.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha will also be the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor revealed in a statement, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for better collaboration. I'm extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor's vision."

Kartik had also added in the press statement that he feels immense pressure and responsibility as he is the only member of the team without a National Award. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor said, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member of this team without a National award."