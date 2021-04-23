Shravan Rathod Son Reveals His Dad Had Visited Kumbh Mela Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

The news of music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo losing his life to COVID-19 is too disheartening. Now, Shravan's son Sanjeev has revealed to Indian Express that his parents had paid a visit to Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, before testing positive for COVID-19. Sanjeev said that he, his brother and mother are still recuperating from the disease, but he can't believe that his father is no more with him.

Sanjeev said, "We had never thought our family would have to go through such tough times, my father passed away, I am COVID-19 positive and so is my mother. My brother is also positive and is in home isolation, but since our father has died, he is being allowed to do the final procedures to do last rites for our father."

Giving an update on his and his family's health, Sanjeev said that he and his mother Vimladevi are at SevenHills, and is inconsolable, but both of them are recovering.

In the same interview, Sanjeev quashed the rumours of hospital's ill-treatment towards his deceased dad and his family, and said that the hospital was quite supportive.

He said, "There were some rumours that the hospital is not giving us our father's body following an issue with billing, but it is untrue, the hospital has been very supportive and they did everything they could to help my father."

He said special arrangements are being made for the last rites of his father. His brother Darshan has left for the hospital and will get Shravan's body to the crematorium. "BMC is helping us with ambulance, etc as he is positive too," added Sanjeev.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn, AR Rahman, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghosal, etc. offered their condolences to Shravan Rathod's family and expressed grief over his sudden demise.