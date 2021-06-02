Shreya Ghoshal Introduces Newborn Son Devyaan To The World With A Family Picture

Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya became proud parents to a baby boy on May 22. Recently, the singer took to social media to share the first picture of her newborn son. She also revealed that the couple have named him Devyaan.

The 'Dola Re Dola' singer posted a family picture on her Instagram page in which she and her husband Shiladitya are seen lovingly gazing at their son.

Shreya captioned the picture as, "Introducing- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya'. He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life♥️🙏🏻."

Shreya's post received a lot of love from netizens on social media. Actor Karanvir Bohra commented, "Awwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️." Dia Mirza wrote, "Be blessed little one 💛🐯🌳 Shine your light in this beautiful world and carry your parents love in every moment of your long, healthy life!!! I can't wait to meet you." "This is so beautiful! And such a lovely name! God bless❤️🧿😘," read Sophie Choudry's comment. Ashmit Patel dropped a comment on Shreyas' post, "Congratulations and god bless 😇❤️🙏🏽."

Earlier, Shreya had announced the arrival of her newborn son in an Instagram post that read, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

In March this year, Shreya had shared a picture in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump and revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.