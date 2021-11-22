Shreya Ghoshal Introduces Son Devyaan To Fans As He Turns 6 Months Old; His Pics Are Too Cute To Handle!

Melody queen Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a baby boy Devyaan in May this year. After embracing motherhood, the singer often took to her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of her bonding with her little munchkin. However, she was careful not to reveal his face in any of the pictures or videos.

However today as the toddler turned six months old, Shreya introduced him to the world with a bunch of adorable pictures which captured the little one at his jovial best.

Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's Fans Get Emotional As Shreya Ghoshal Shares Poster Of Their Music Video Adhura

The 'Dola Re Dola' singer captioned the pictures, "Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. 🤗♥️ Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Baby Boy; Says 'It's An Emotion Never Felt Before'

See Shreya's post.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan reacted to Shreya's post and wrote, "How adorable is he ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In May this year, Shreya had shared her good news with a heartfelt post that read, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Shreya Ghoshal had surprised everyone when she had announced her marriage with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. Apparently, the wedding was an intimate affair with the presence of only their respective families and close friends. Shreya had posted a selfie with her husband and written, "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close friends, exciting new life awaits."