Shreyas Talpade On Film Industry Going Through Rough Phase Due To COVID-19: It Is Frustrating

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actor Shreyas Talpade expressed his concern over the film industry going through a rough phase due to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, and said that it is frustrating to be in such kind of situation.

He told TOI, "Despite starting vaccination on a large scale, cases are still rising and we are once again getting into a situation that is similar to the lockdown last year. Offices are shut, and new guidelines and restrictions are in place for shooting on sets. We were to shoot in Mumbai and some places in South Maharashtra, but considering the risk involved, we have postponed our shoot. This is frustrating because things were just getting back on track and now things have come to a halt."

He further added that earlier, when there was a calamity, the film business was a seldom hit. Whether movie-goers were happy or sad, they didn't stop watching films, because films entertained them.

The Golmaal 2 actor further asserted that the pandemic has hit the industry so badly, that no one knows how the losses will be recovered.

Speaking about the last year, the Iqbal actor said, "The last one year has been so tough that people had to try new things to survive, and in the process, they realised how those things worked for them. When OTT platforms started getting active in 2019, people did not take them seriously. But, today even a small kid talks about 'content' on OTT platforms, so things have changed now."

