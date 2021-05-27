Shruti Haasan Is Glad That Her Parents Separated; 'They Were Happier Apart Than They Were Together'

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently opened up about her parents' divorce when she was a young child. The actress said that she is glad that they parted ways as she feels that if two people aren't getting along, no reason should force them to do so.

The Luck actress called her parents "wonderful and beautiful people" and told Zoom digital, "I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents."

She further revealed that although she is closer to her father, her mother is a part of her life. Speaking about the same, she added, "I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best. They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together."

Kamal Haasan and Sarika ended their 16-year-marriage in 2004. The couple are parents to two daughters, Shruti and Akshara.

Speaking about Shruti, the actress has lately been in the news for her relationship with beau Santanu Hazarika. The couple has been painting the social media red with their newfound romance.

However when Shruti was asked about her relationship in an interview with Etimes, the actress said, "I really don't like talking about my personal life anymore because I don't think it's easy for people to separate personal and professional matters so my focus is my work and that's what I would like others to focus on as well."

Workwise, Shruti Haasan made her Bollywood debut with Luck in 2010 and went on to star in films like Gabbar Is Back and Welcome Back. The actress was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film Vakeel Saab. Her upcoming projects are Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam and Prabhas' action thriller Salaar.