Shruti Haasan On Being Called 'Chudail' For Wearing Black Lipstick: It's The Greatest Compliment

Social media and trolling go hand in hand. There's not a single actor or actress who has not received flak from trolls for unnecessary reasons. While some celebrities avoid to hit back at them considering their profession comes with its own pros and cons, others make sure to teach trolls a lesson by shushing them. Shruti Haasan comes in the second category. She's well-known for speaking for herself and doesn't tolerate any unpleasant behaviour from trolls.

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Shruti Haasan recalled being called 'chudail' (witch) for wearing black lipstick and said that she was anything but affected by the negative comments of naysayers.

Shruti told Pinkvilla that she didn't wear black lipstick so that netizens can put a gold star on their report cards of her. She did it because she wanted to do it.

"So, I will continue, I'm not going to do it for a role or a movie unless it demanded it. I wouldn't just like randomly or put black lipstick and step out my house in the middle of summer. I mean, I would love to but I think that would be a bit much, but if the mood calls for it and if I feel like doing it, then I do it," added the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress.

Shruti Haasan Is Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Woman 2020; Here's The Complete List

Shruti also said that people have lots of misconceptions about her because she loves the goth subculture. "I think a lot of misconception for me is because I grew up by idolising and I love the whole metal scene, I love the goth subculture," said Shruti.

Shruti also reacted to being called a witch for wearing black lipstick and said that she's totally fine with the comment, as she takes it as a compliment.

Shruti Haasan Is Glad That Her Parents Separated; 'They Were Happier Apart Than They Were Together'

"I love that whole aesthetic. I get comments like what happened to you, you look like 'chudail' and I say ok. yeah it's fine...that's cool because witches are bad so I love that. I will be chudail (witch) that's fine. I think they don't realize when they call me witch that it's the greatest compliment because I think somewhere I've aspired to be rock and roll witch anyway..so it's great," said Shruti.