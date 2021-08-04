Shweta Bachchan Shares A Lovely Picture With Her Mother Jaya Bachchan And Her Aunts, Calls It 'Matriarchy'

Shweta Bachchan's social media feed is often filled with some rare pictures of her family members, much to the happiness of her fans. Recently Shweta shared a beautiful picture with her mother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan along with her grandmother and aunts. Not only this but Shweta also had an apt caption for the post that received a heart from her daughter Navya Nanda too.

Talking about the picture, Shweta Bachchan shared a black and white picture wherein she can be seen posing with her mother Jaya Bachchan. Shweta's maternal grandmother Indira Bhaduri along with her aunts Nita Ross and Rita Verma can also be seen in the picture. The ladies can be seen posing alongside what looks like a dining table. Shweta captioned the picture stating, "Matriarchy." Take a look at it.

Many fans reacted to the picture leaving some heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda also left a red heart for the picture while her brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan left a red heart and hugs emoji. Along with them, celebs like Sonali Bendre, Barkha Dutt, Shanoo Sharma also poured in some love for the picture.

Earlier, Shweta Bachchan had shared an adorable picture of her children Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The picture had both twinnings in white wherein Navya could be seen hugging Agastya. Shweta captioned the picture stating, "CUBS (a little grizzly but great cuddlers)." Many celebs poured in some love for the post while one fan also pointed out the resemblance between Agastya and Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the picture.

Recently Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Nanda whose organisation focuses on health care for women and the eradication of gender inequality had spoken about how patriarchy is deep-rooted in society citing the example of her own family. Speaking to a media portal, Navya had said, "I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother. They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority."