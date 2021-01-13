Shweta Singh Kirti Shares An Old Note By Sushant Singh Rajput, Calls It A Profound Thought
Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans often shared throwback and rare pictures of notes written by the late actor. In her latest post, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a profound thought he had jotted down at some point in his diary. She captioned the post as, "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound ❤️ #ForeverSushant."
The note read, "I think I spent the 30 years of my life, first 30 trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things. I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things...... I realised I had the game wrong, because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!!"
Sushant Passed Away On June 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Several complaints have been filed and three agencies including the CBI, ED and the NCB, are investigating the late actor's death case. In the recent update, Bombay High Court reserved its order in the application filed by Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu, to quash an FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty.
CBI Is Still Investigating SSR's Death Case: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out
Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, post her arrest by the NCB had claimed that the late actor's sisters had prescribed drugs to him without consultation. She also alleged that the sisters forged and prepared a "fake" prescription of medicines for his anxiety. While hearing the plea on January 7, 2021, the bench comprising of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik praised Sushant's work in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The court observed that the late actor was a sober, innocent and very good human being.
