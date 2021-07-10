Shweta Tiwari Says She Feels Sad For Not Helping Daughter Palak In Her Bollywood Debut

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her debut in Bollywood with a horror film. However, the proud mother has expressed regret for not being able to help Palak with more opportunities.

The television star said that she feels sad she could not provide Palak with more than support since she belongs to a different industry. Shweta has been one of the well-known actresses in the television industry. Notably, Shweta has been an actress in soaps for over two decades now.

She first gained popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and later was seen in Parvarrish, Begusarai, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and more. Shweta told IANS, "I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry, and she is going to enter the film industry."

She added, "The way of working in these two industries is absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her."

Palak reportedly is making her acting debut in Bollywood with the film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra and said to be inspired by true events, follows the sudden disappearance of a female BPO employee named Rosie from Gurugram. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, who is co-producing the film under his banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment, alongside Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat.

Meanwhile, Shweta will be seen in the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors TV.