shweta-tripathi-reveals-if-she-is-keen-to-do-commercial-entertainers

With unconventional films like Masaan, Haraamkhor and Gone Kesh, actress Shweta Tripathi has already carved a niche for herself. Apart from the silver screen, Shweta has also shined in digital world and has given some memorable performances in Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, TVF's Tripling, etc.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: Supreme Court Issues Notices To Makers After UP Man Complains That The Show Maligns District

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Shweta was asked if she's keen to expand her horizon and try her hands at commercial entertainers, she said, "I don't know why am I asked this. Commercial actors are never asked if they would like to do indie films."

Shweta further said that she is really happy with the kind of work that she is doing.

"A commercial film, or the budget of a film, does not decide if I am going to do it or not. The story does. As long as the story excites me, the cast and crew excite me, I am going to do it. It does not matter if the film is a low-budget one or a huge commercial venture," added Tripathi.

The 35-year-old also asserted that she doesn't believe that an actor is considered successful only after doing commercial entertainers, and said that she is happy with her film choices.

"Of course, I want to do and explore more. However, that's in terms of stories and characters; not budget. I love my job and the varied characters that I play. I love working with people who are as passionate as I am about what we do," said the Raat Akeli Hai actress.

With respect to work, Shweta revealed that she will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket.

In the same interview, Shweta also revealed that her motto for 2021 is to be a student. "I want to learn how to play chess. I want to learn many things, grow and contribute towards the society and my nation as much as I can," concluded Shweta.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tripathi Reveals She Learnt To Be Choosy With Her Projects From Nawazuddin Siddiqui