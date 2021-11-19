Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Nanda?

Rumour mills are abuzz with this news that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi might be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda. Navya was previously speculated to be in a relationship with Javed Jaffrey's son and Hungama 2 actor Meezaan Jaffrey. But this latest development suggests that Navya and Siddhant may be the new lovebirds in town.

According to a news report in Peeping Moon, Navya Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are in a serious relationship. However, there has been no confirmation about the same from either Navya or the Gully Boy actor hinting that they may be wanting to keep their relationship under wraps from the public glare. It has also not been divulged much on how the two had bonded before starting to date each other.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Meezaan Jaffrey had rubbished the rumours of him dating Navya Nanda. The Malaal actor had also revealed that these speculations did not affect his friendship with Navya. He had said, "No, not at all. I don't think they affect, you know, because whoever the rumours were about as well, they are mature people and I don't think these rumours affect people nowadays. Today the audience has become smart, people have become smart, the younger generation is way ahead of time, so we know exactly what's real and what's not. I have already spoken a lot on this matter, but it doesn't affect me anymore at all and that's why I stay away from it only."

Talking about Navya Nanda, she is garnering several laurels for her philanthropic works through her foundations. She especially caters to women's empowerment, rights and health. She was recently invited to the Bombay Stock Exchange to speak about her initiatives. Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health and is the founder of Project Naveli both of which work extensively towards the upliftment of women.

Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor is on a promotional spree for his movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 that was released today (November 19). The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and marks the debut of Sharvari Wagh. It has been helmed by Varun V Sharma.