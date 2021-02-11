Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika Padukone: She Brings Her Own Flavor To A Script

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone are all set to share the screen space in Shankun Batra's untitled next. The two have been spotted heading off to Alibaug occasionally to shoot for the same. Siddhant and Deepika also seem to have a blast while shooting for the same and often shared some fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the film. Now, Siddhant has opened up about working with Deepika on the much-awaited film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he was quite nervous about working with Deepika Padukone. He also called her one of the 'prettiest' actors in the industry. Siddhant furthermore, called the actor 'extremely talented' and stated that once they started working together, they bonded well. The Gully Boy actor revealed how Deepika is a simple person and that it was great to witness her perform. Siddhant was also all praises for the atmosphere on the sets.

Talking about the same with Times Of India, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed, "She is spontaneous, so to watch her react to something is special. She submits herself to a character wholeheartedly. This is the reason her performances tend to be real and special. To observe her act was really interesting." Apart from that Siddhant also shared the fun moments he had with Deepika Padukone during their off-days during the shoot. To this, he said, "On days when we were not shooting, we had dinner together. It was a great environment on the set and I eased into it. It is lovely how she brings in her own flavour to a script or story."

Talking about the film, the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer will also have Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. The shooting for the same was on in full swing in Alibaug, Goa and Mumbai. The movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. Apart from that, Deepika will also be seen in the film Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and in the movie Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. While Siddhant will be seen in the film, Phone Bhoot opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also be seen Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Does A Fun Chat Session With Fans; Reveals The First Thing She Does After Waking Up

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles As She Welcomes February; See Post