Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Aditya Chopra Called Him 'Hero' After Watching Gully Boy

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is quite exhilarated about his latest release Bunty Aur Babli 2, which hit the theatres today. Apart from him, the film also casts Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film is directed by Varun Sharma and bankrolled by YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal during the promotions of the film, Siddhant recalled how his performance in Gully Boy left the producer quite impressed and he called him to praise his work.

While speaking to News18, Siddhant said, "Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) had seen Gully Boy and I remember he called me and said, 'tu toh hero hai (you're a hero),' and I told him, 'toh bana do hero (then make me a hero).' And that's how I was offered the film and I heard the script and signed it."

He further added that he was a bit hesitant about doing Bunty Aur Babli 2, because no one had seen his comic timing.

"I have grown up watching Govinda sir, Salman (Khan) sir, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, so I am a hardcore Bollywood fan. So I wrote a diary for this character, where I wrote about the character. I also recorded the voice with some background music. So I auditioned after signing the film as I really wanted to impress Adi sir. When I saw my preparation, he found it really amazing," said Chaturvedi.

In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant and Sharvari essay the roles of a younger con-couple while Rani and Saif play the original con-couple.