Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How Bunty Aur Babli 2 Fulfilled His Far-Fetched Dream

Siddhant Chaturvedi caught everyone's attention with his portrayal of a street rapper MC Sher in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 2019 film Gully Boy. Now, the young actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari. Siddhant essays the role of a con man in the movie.

In his new interaction with ETimes, the actor revealed how his journey with Bunty Aur Babli 2's production house began even before the film went on floors. Siddhant recalled having tea at a chai tapri with his friends outside the studio during his college days.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I have a very long relationship with YRF studios. During my college days, a lot of my friends used to come to the studio for auditions or internships so if I ever accompanied them, I always waited outside at a chai tapri and just had chai."

He continued, "No matter how much my friends asked me to come in, I never went in because I had this dream to be invited inside by Aditya Chopra sir and even though it seemed like a far-fetched dream that time, I had decided that it was the only way I was going to go in there if I ever did. And when Bunty Aur Babli 2 happened, it became one of the most special films for me because it made my dream come true."

Way back in 2019 when Siddhant had started his journey in films, the actor had posted a throwback picture in which he is seen having tea at a tapri outside Yash Raj Films. Have a look.

Besides Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi's other upcoming projects are Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which also stars Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday.