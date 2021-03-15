Siddhant Chaturvedi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says He Is Tackling This Head On

After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame is the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The actor's fans were left concerned about his health after it was reported in media that Siddhant has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Later, Siddhant took to his Instagram story to confirm the news and thanked his fans for their concern. He wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19."

Further sharing an update on his health in the same post, he continued, "I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Workwise, Siddhant was shooting in Rajasthan for his upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. Simultaneously, the actor has been prepping up for Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra in which he reportedly essays the role of an assassin.

Siddhant will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey in Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film. Besides these three films in his kitty, Siddhant is also awaiting the release of YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 which has Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari as his co-stars.

