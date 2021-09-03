Rang De Basanti Actor Siddharth Is Speechless As Twitter User Mourns His Demise Instead Of Sidharth Shukla's

Popular television star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack on Thursday (September 2, 2021). Following his untimely demise, the social media was flooded with condolence messages and mourning posts.

Amid this, a Twitter user tried to poke fun at Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth by claiming him to be dead instead of Sidharth Shukla. The netizen shared his picture and captioned it as, "RIP Siddharth."

Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to? pic.twitter.com/61rgN88khF — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Upset with the distasteful tweet, Siddharth wrote, "Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?"

Sidharth Shukla's Last Rites Will Have Brahma Kumari Rituals; Ambulance Pictures Go Viral

He mentioned in his next tweet, "Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless."

This tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I'm speechless:( https://t.co/TeMQPf4IvH — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Siddharth mourned Sidharth Shukla's demise by reposting actor Nakuul Mehta's tweet and captioning it as, "Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla .. Gone too soon." Nakuul's original tweet read, "We lost a shining star from the Television industry, today. So hard to process this untimely loss. Strength & courage to his family and loved ones. #SiddharthShukla."

Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: Family & Friends To Bid Final Adieu To The Actor; Asim, Aly, Nikki & Rakhi Spotted

Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla



Gone too soon. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/dCDAKOEbr4 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular actors on the small screen. He made his acting debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. But it was his role of Shiv in Balika Vadhu which catapulted him to popularity. Sidharth also participated in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhlaja and Khatron Ke Khiladi and was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth also forayed in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014. He also entered into the digital space with Broken But Beautiful 3.