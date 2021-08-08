Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Pose Together; Katrina Kaif Calls Them 'Cuties'

Sidhath Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to share the screen for the first time, the upcoming movie Shershaah. The rumoured couple recently posed together during the promotions of their film, and shared the pictures on social media. Interestingly, popular actress Katrina Kaif expressed her love for Siddharth and Kiara, with a comment on the former's post.

Katrina, who has shared the screen with Siddharth Malhotra on Baar Baar Dekho, took to his post and commented 'cuties'. The popular actress's comment on the Shershaah pair has added fire to the relationship rumours that are doing rounds from a very long time.

Check out Siddharth Malhotra's post here:

Even though Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have always stated that they are very close friends, the grapevine suggest that they are indeed in a relationship. The actor had recently attended Kiara's 29th birthday celebrations which was held at her residence. However, the actress stated that Siddharth is one of her closest friends from the film industry.

"As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That's very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I'd say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he's full of life and always fun to be around," stated Kiara Advani in a recent interview.

Shershaah, which is based on the real-life story of Captain Vikram Batra, is all set to get an Amazon Prime Video to release on August 12, 2021. The project is directed by Vishnuvardhan, the renowned Tamil filmmaker. The Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.