Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah To Premiere On August 12 On Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra's much anticipated biopic on late Captain Vikram Batra titled Shershaah is all set to release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share this news and wrote, "Shershaah- Out on August 12th. Heroes live on through their stories. We are honoured to bring to you the true story of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). A film which has had a long journey for me and a real life character I am proud to play. #ShershaahOnPrime comes out on 12th August only on @primevideoin."

Have a look at his post.

Karan Johar who is bankrolling this film, said in his statement, "Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valour of our soldiers and I hope every viewer's heart swells with pride watching this film."

Kiara Advani Gives A Surprising Reply When Asked What She Would Write In Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder Bio!

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions added, "We knew Shershaah would be a special film from the minute the Batra family approached Sidharth Malhotra and us to tell the story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). We are glad to have found a brilliant partner with Amazon Prime Video to take this story to the world and there is no better time to premiere this film than the Independence Day weekend. We are proud to present Shershaah to the audience and we hope they too echo the sentiment."

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra award for leading one of the toughest operations during the 1999 Kargil War.

Rashmika Mandanna To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Sidharth Malhotra In Mission Majnu

Besides Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.