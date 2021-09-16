Sidharth Malhotra Breaks His Silence On Being Written Off By Film Critics And How Shershaah Changed Everything

There's no denying that Shershaah is the most successful film of Sidharth Malhotra, as the actor has been receiving love by netizens and critics like never before. People loved Sidharth's act as Captain Vikram Batra and his piping hot chemistry with Kiara Advani in the film, who played the role of Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Sidharth was asked how he felt when he was called a misfit in the industry and was written off for many movies by critics, the actor said that he has always mentioned in several interviews that he does not want to change himself to a certain industry norm.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "I feel I will be faking it. I feel I only know how to be myself, that is the only person that I know and this is who I am. Of course, there is nothing wrong with people who opt a certain way, there is no one correct way to push yourself and talk about it."

Sidharth further added, "I personally like to lie low a bit and do some bits when, like today, I think when my work speaks for my PR and name I think that is the correct way of doing it. Possibly because of the background that I come from. That is what I feel if you do your work well, eventually you will get that kind of attention and the love that you need."

Sidharth also asserted that there are various examples that people like to scream and shout everywhere and get attention, but he is not judging them. He just feels that's not him.

"It's today 'fitting in' because of the love that the film gets and people connect to me as that character on that film more than me in real life," concluded Malhotra.