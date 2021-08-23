Sidharth Malhotra Calls Thank God A 'Fictitious Fantasy' Film; Says 'There Are A Lot Of Firsts Involved'

Sidharth Malhotra who is currently basking in the success of his recent release Shershaah, recently opened up on his upcoming film Thank God in a chat with an entertainment portal. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film marks Sidharth's first collaboration with Ajay Devgn and also stars Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady.

The actor said that he is quite excited about Thank God and called it a 'fictitious fantasy' movie. Sidharth further said that the audience will be suprised to see Indra Kumar making a film like Thank God.

Sidharth told Pinkvilla, "I am super excited about Thank God. That's Indra Kumar sir trying to say something very special. It's a slice of life film, with a lovely message and heart at the end. It's a fictitious fantasy film and unlike any of his earlier works."

He continued, "People will be surprised to see Indra Kumar sir making a film like this. It's me and Ajay sir coming together for the first time in a fun film like this. There are a lot of firsts involved and I am loving being a part of something that's as fresh as Thank God. We are still shooting and we should hopefully be ready by next year."

Sidharth told the news portal that he will be cautious with his script selection post the success of Shershaah.

"I like the process of writing and after Shershaah, the intention will be to concentrate on content writing and find that one peg which will inspire people. It's not a change in me, but something that has always been a constant," Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

Sidharth has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Vishnu Varadhan's Shershaah. Speaking about the actor's upcoming projects, besides Thank God, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.