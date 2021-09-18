Sidharth Malhotra On Doing Romantic Film With Kiara Advani; 'Everyday I Keep Getting Messages On Social Media'

Last month, when Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video, it took social media by storm. Each and every netizen was in awe of the film, especially Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's piping hot chemistry in it. While the duo had limited scenes together, their romantic scenes and tracks were the highlight of the film.

In his recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Sidharth was asked when he is planning to do a full-fledged romantic film with Kiara who also happens to be his alleged girlfriend, he said that he and Kiara are aware about audiences' love towards their pairing, and they will keep their eyes and ears open when they will come across a good script.

"We got such great amount of love for Shershaah. Every day I keep getting messages on my social media. Well, it's just the matter of time, getting a correct script and a good director. I would love to do a love story with her. We have to really find a love story that does justice to this kind of pairing in the future. We have got our eyes and ears open for the script," said Sidharth while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

We're sure that fans would be elated to hear this from Sidharth.

During the same conversation, when Sidharth was asked how he keeps himself grounded despite receiving so much love and success, he said, "It's a lot to do with my background and the kind of family that I come from, and also life journey."

Sidharth further added that in the last few years, he has witnessed rejection as well hence, he believes in keeping himself grounded and doesn't let success get to his head.