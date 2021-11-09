Sidharth Malhotra On His Marriage Plans: I Don't Have The Story, Script Or Cast Ready For That

Besides his films, Sidharth Malhotra's personal life also grabs eyeballs every now and then. The actor is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Since a long time, Sidharth has often been asked about his wedding plans and in his latest interaction with Hindustan Times, he faced this question yet again.

When asked if wedding is on cards for him any time soon, the Kapoor & Sons actor told the tabloid, "Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take it's course. That film production has not happened yet. I don't have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happen, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know."

With respect to work, Sidharth Malhotra's last release Shershaah in which he essayed the role of war hero Captain Vikram Batra was lauded by the critics and the audience. Speaking about it, the actor told the daily that people have begun taking him more seriously.

"I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer. I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film's team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage," Hindustan Times quoted Sidharth as saying.

He further added, "Maybe three years ago, when I gave the same suggestion with the same amount of understanding, they would have thought 'karein ki na karein'. But now, they see your instinct have worked with a film which has connected with the audiences. I look at that as a positive change. That's what I am concerned with, making a change and adding to it from a sense of passion. I am not saying that I know better or want to control it, I am just saying there is no harm in trying things. We always have the option of retake in our films."

Meanwhile, Sidharth has some interesting projects in the pipeline which include Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.