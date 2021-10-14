Sidharth Malhotra Recreates Shershaah's Scene With Little Kiara As Dimple, Kiara Advani Has A Cute Reaction

Sidharth Malhotra's last movie Shershaah tasted an astounding success with the critics and masses alike. The movie celebrated the courage and valour of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in The Kargil War. Sidharth's chemistry with rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani who played Captain Vikram Batra's fiance Dimple Cheema in the movie also received immense love. Recently the actor recreated one of their scenes from the film with a child artist named Kiara Khanna. Not only were fans sent into a frenzy with the super cute video but Sidharth's reel-life Dimple, Kiara Advani also had a lovely reaction to the same.

Talking about the scene, it revolves around Dimple Cheema questioning Captain Vikram Batra why he hid the fact from her that he wishes to join the army. The video has Sidharth Malhotra recreating the scene in an endearing manner with the adorable Kiara Khanna. Kiara can be seen mouthing Kiara Advani's dialogues effortlessly with her expressions on point. The Kabir Singh actress was quick to react on the reel by leaving a lovestruck and a red heart emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra On Doing Romantic Film With Kiara Advani; 'Everyday I Keep Getting Messages On Social Media'

Sidharth Malhotra shared the video by captioning it stating, "Meet little Kiara as Dimple." Designer Anaita Shroff Adjania also poured in some love on the post. Fans also reacted in the same with heart emojis. Take a look at the video.

Talking about the child artist Kiara Khanna, she became popular on social media for recreating Kiara Advani's Shershaah dialogues and looks. The little munchkin's stint as Dimple Cheema gained her a wide fan-following. Her mother Shivani Khanna had earlier shared a delightful video of Kiara recreating the same scene on her own. Take a look at the post.

Sidharth Malhotra Feels Good Box Office Collections Override Bad Films; 'You're Just Looking At A Film Bare'

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Malhotra had spoken about doing a full-fledged romantic film with Kiara Advani, considering their chemistry was so appreciated in Shershaah. The Baar Baar Dekho actor had said that both he and Kiara are aware of audiences' love towards their pairing, and they will keep their eyes and ears open when they will come across a good script. Sidharth had said, "We got such great amount of love for Shershaah. Every day I keep getting messages on my social media. Well, it's just a matter of time, getting a correct script and a good director. I would love to do a love story with her. We have to really find a love story that does justice to this kind of pairing in the future. We have got our eyes and ears open for the script."