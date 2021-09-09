Sidharth Malhotra Remembers Captain Vikram Batra On His Birth Anniversary, Says 'You Will Stay In Our Hearts'

Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to remember Captain Vikram Batra on his 47th birth anniversary today (September 9). The actor shared a heartwarming post praising the late army officer's courage and valour. Sidharth also shared a beautiful collage of Captain Vikram Batra's pictures in his army uniform while he was on duty at the battlefield.

The post had a collage of Captain Vikram Batra's pictures against the backdrop of the Indian flag. The words 'Remebering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC)' can be seen etched on the picture. Sidharth Malhotra captioned the picture stating, "Dear Shershaah, They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever. In your loving memory, Jai Hind." Take a look at his post.

Dear Shershaah,

They say that those who touch our lives, stay in our hearts forever. And Captain Vikram Batra, you have touched our lives immensely with you valour, wisdom, charm & love for the nation. You will stay in our hearts forever...



In your loving memory,

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V5RRBoJPyN — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 9, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra had essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie Shershaah. The movie proved to be a humongous success and was also hailed as one of the best performances in Sidharth's film career. The film became one of highest rated Indian movies on IMDB. The soundtracks of the film also struck a chord with the music lovers.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Grace The Kapil Sharma Show; Krushna Abhishek To Skip Govinda's Episode

Sidharth Malhotra's tribute post for Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary was also shared by Kiara Advani. She shared the same on her Instagram story and captioned it with a prayer emoji. Kiara had essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiance Dimple Cheema. The two shared an extremely loving bond so much so that Dimple remained unmarried her entire life after Captain Vikram Batra was martyred on the battlefield.

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Becomes The Most Watched Film On Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra's post saw many fans pour in their tribute for Captain Vikram Batra. While one fan wrote, "Vikram Batra lives on. His legacy will continue Forever

Yeh Dil Mange More #SherShaah", the other wrote, "Yes, his bravery, valour and sacrifice will be remembered forever." Another netizen wrote, "Happy Birthday to real Shershaah #CaptainVikramBatra He made us proud, secured us with his sacrifice

Lots of love to you @SidMalhotra Ji you showed us about real heros, how amry works for us and protect us from every corner. Jai Hind."