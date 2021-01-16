Sidharth Malhotra Reveals His Birthday Wish; Says 'I Would Love For People To Watch Shershaah'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 36 today (January 16, 2021). His fans and colleagues from the film industry dropped sweet birthday wishes to wish the Kapoor & Sons' actor. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the birthday boy opened up about how he plans to ring in his special day, and also talked about his birthday wish.

Speaking about how his birthday plans this year, Sidharth told the leading tabloid, "This year, I have got my parents here in town. So, I think something intimate maybe, nothing major planned. I missed family time last year so I am thanking God that I will get to spend family time."

On being asked about his birthday wish, the Marjaavaan actor revealed, "For people to see Shershaah. It's an amazing life story of this true, real life hero, which I have been working on for many, many years. It has had a very long journey from different directors, different producers and finally we have this film. I would really love for people to see it and as many people can see it and they see it in a safe manner, in the most convenient and the most accessible manner possible. So, hoping that people get to see it very soon.

Sidharth said that he is very excited for 2021 and continued, "I have a film which is ready, Shershaah and Mission Majnu, Thank God in the pipeline, then another film and another few projects. I am very happy that I came across these amazing scripts and directors where I get to play different genres and I am really looking forward to 2021 after the not so comfortable 2020. So yes, I am super excited about different genres, different films and I am here to entertain people with different roles."

We too, cannot wait to watch Sidharth Malhotra dazzle on the big screen!

