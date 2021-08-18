Sidharth Malhotra Reveals If He Met Vikram Batra's Girlfriend Dimple Cheema

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah has taken Bollywood by storm. Netizens are completely amazed by the film's direction, as well as Sidharth and Kiara Advani's earnest performances. Not just that, the duo has won million of hearts with their on-screen chemistry. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sidharth was asked if he ever got a chance to meet Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema, here's what the actor revealed...

Sidharth Malhotra told ETimes, "I never met her, but I am hoping that she's watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well, but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra."

He further said that the family of Vikram Batra has already watched Shershaah and they had only good things to say about the film.

In the same interview, when Sidharth was told that many netizens are hoping that he wins a National Award for his performance in the film, he said, "That's so sweet, I am so happy that you think so."

However, he further said that currently, he is just enjoying the fact that people are enjoying his work and the craft. He went on to add that the National Award is one of the most prestigious awards that an actor can receive from the government, but he is not really thinking about it as of now.

He concluded by saying that he is just soaking in the love and the appreciation that is coming to the film.