Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah To Arrive In Cinema Halls On July 2, 2021; New Posters Out

After the Centre allowed single screens and mutiplexes to function at 100 percent occupancy, it's raining release dates in Bollywood since the last few days. The makers of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Shershaah have also joined the bandwagon and announced the release date of their film.

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter page to reveal the date when Shershaah will arrive in cinema halls, along with two new posters of the war flick. He tweeted, "The untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is all set to unravel on the big screens. #Shershaah coming to theatres near you on 2nd July, 2021. See you at the movies!"

Have a look at his tweet.

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is a biopic on war hero Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life while capturing Point 4875 in the Kargil War. He was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Earlier, in one of his interviews, Sidharth had called Shershaah a film 'very close to his heart' and his 'passion project.' In another interview, he was quoted as saying, "It's a special story, I've been trying to make this story for about two and a half-three years, and you know finally I got Dharma Productions on board with Shabbir Boxwala, who has written the story. A lovely team has come together with Vishnu Vardhan directing it, he is making his Hindi debut."

Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Besides Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra's other upcoming projects include Mission Majnu, Thank God and Thadam remake.

ALSO READ: Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna Pose For Picture On First Day Of Shoot

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Shares Sneak-Peek From Thank God; Says He Is On His Way To Meet Rohit Shetty