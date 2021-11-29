sidharth-malhotra-says-shershaah-gave-him-a-great-sense-of-validation

Sidharth Malhotra who made his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year in 2012, spoke to a leading daily about his last release Shershaah, which received praise from every corner of the nation. The actor believes that his recent success was his answer to those naysayers who questioned his acting skills.

"That is possibly how I function as a person. That is also how my journey has been, whether industry or otherwise. I cam to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition...," said Sidharth while speaking to Hindustan Times.

"Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that. I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of. Producers' hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off," added the actor.

With respect to work, Sidharth has many projects in his kitty- Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yoddha.

When asked if Shershaah success has made him choosy, he said that he wants to dive more into stories and scripts which can inspire people, because he feels the sense of realism gives the audience the feeling that 'this actually happened.

"My intention would be to now find that sense of conviction and realism, and also do commercial films," concluded Sidharth.