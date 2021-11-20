Sidharth Malhotra Sets The Dance Floor On Fire As He Dances To 'Ranjha' At His Cousin's Wedding

The fans of Sidharth Malhotra were in for a visual treat after videos of him dancing at his cousin's wedding in Delhi went viral on social media. The actor was seen dancing on Ayushmann Khurrana's song 'Morni Banke' from the movie Badhaai Ho. Not only that but Sidharth also sent the crowd into a frenzy after he shook a leg in his popular romantic song 'Ranjha' from his recent blockbuster movie Shershaah.

Talking about the same, Sidharth Malhotra could be seen sporting a traditional black Bandhgala by designer Kunal Rawal. The A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky actor also shared some pictures of his outfit for the occasion on his social media handle. Talking about the videos, the actor can be seen dancing with his relatives with full enthusiasm in 'Morni Banke'.

Sidharth Malhotra On His Marriage Plans: I Don't Have The Story, Script Or Cast Ready For That

While in another video, Sidharth Malhotra's relatives can be seen dancing on 'Ranjha' and the crowd goes berserk when the actor joins them to groove on his hit song. The onlookers can be heard cheering as the Kapoor And Sons actor also dances on the song with his relatives. Take a look at the videos that were shared by the actor's fan club on social media.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked about his own wedding plans. For the unversed, the Student Of The Year actor has been time and again linked romantically with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. On this, Sidharth had said, "Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don't have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know."

Yodha: Karan Johar Announces First Ever Action Franchise With Sidharth Malhotra

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be starring in Dharma Production's first-ever action franchise titled Yodha. The movie will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Apart from this, Sidharth also has the movie Mission Majnu in the pipeline. The movie will also be starring South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also be seen in the movie Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.