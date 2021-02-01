Sidharth Malhotra Shares Sneak-Peek From Thank God; Says He Is On His Way To Meet Rohit Shetty

Sidharth Malhotra, who recently began shooting for Thank God, took to his Instagram profile and shared his look from the film. Dressed as a cop, Sidharth Malhotra teased that he is on his way to meet the cop universe director, Rohit Shetty.

Sharing a sneak-peek from the upcoming comedy film, he wrote, "Just on my way to say hi to Mr. Rohit Shetty?￰ﾟﾤﾪP.s - Sneak peek from #ThankGod." Malhotra in the picture can be seen dressed as a police inspector, sporting a trimmed beard and moustache. He can be seen posing for the picture in a Mumbai Police patrol car. The actor finished the look with black aviators.

Along with fans, Sidharth also got Ranveer Singh laughing with the post. Ranveer who plays a cop in Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba, liked the picture and left a comment. He reacted with, "hahahahahha (lovestruck and red heart emoticons)".

Rohit Shetty is best known for his action entertainers like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. All stories follow righteous police officers around the country. Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in the latest release of the series.

Coincidently, Thank God also stars Ajay Devgn in a leading role. It is unclear if the actor will be playing a cop in the comedy film as well. The film also starring Rakul Preet Singh went on floors on January 21, 2021, in Mumbai.

Directed by Inder Kumar, the film is reportedly a slice of life comedy with a message. Talking about the film, Kumar had said, "I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I've known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I am also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team, hopefully it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary! Looking forward to a great 2021." The film is being backed by T-Series Films and Maruti International Production.

