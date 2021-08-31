Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Becomes The Most Watched Film On Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra's recent release Shershaah which has taken entire Bollywood by storm, has become the most watched film on Amazon Prime Video and we are anything but surprised. Because the way Shershaah has left everyone impressed, it was bound to happen!

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, "Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin 🙏❤️ #FeelingBlessed #YehDilMaangeMore"

Netizens are happy for the film's success and its new record. They congratulated Sidharth for his earnest performance in the film and applauded his hardwork.

An Instagram user wrote, "You did not give up and see how your hardwork is wonderfully shining. Congratulations favourite."

Another user wrote, "You deserve so much more❤"

"Congratulations. This movie deserve this and a theatrical release tooo," commented another user.

"Siddharth sir u made the whole India proud by giving such and outstanding performance. Its so great to see our Bollywood to have such a great rating and it inspire a-lot Indians," wrote one more Instagram user.

Shershaah Writer On Kiara Advani's Brief Role In The Film: Dimple & Vikram Spent Only 40 Days Together

While Shershaah has become everyone's favourite film of the year, many netizens also expressed their disappointment over its digital release and urged the makers to release the film in theatres. Netizens feel that if the film had released in theatres, it would have earned more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Interestingly, many trade experts also felt the same, but also asserted that even with the digital release, the film earned good amount of profit.

Exclusive: Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Ranks At 8.8 On IMDb Just 2 Days After Its Release

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.