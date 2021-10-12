Sidharth Malhotra Talks About Working On Thank God, Says Great To Share Screen With Actor Like Ajay Devgn

Sidharth Malhotra who has been basking in the success of his recent release Shershaah, is currently gearing up for new projects. According to reports, Sidharth will be teaming up with Ajay Devgn for Indra Kumar's upcoming comedy.

Titled, Thank God, the project will be his first collaboration with Ajay Devgn. Talking about the film, he told Free Press Journal that comedy film is different from any of his recent projects. "It's always great to share screen space with new co-stars, particularly an actor like Ajay sir. Thank God is in a different zone from Shershaah or Mission Majnu. It's a fresh and interesting take, a slice-of-life comedy."

"All along, in these last nine years, the idea has been to mix up genres. That makes it more exciting for both you and the audience," he added.

Sidharth also opened up about wrapping up Mission Manju and revealed that he will be seen playing a "RAW undercover agent for the first time". His character will be taking on different identities to ferret out information. "It's my first film with Ronnie Screwvala's production house, RSVP, and Amar Butala. Directed by senior ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi, it is also Rashmika Mandanna's first Hindi film and my first with her. (Smiles) There are a lot of firsts here, along with a solid script," he said.

However, Malhotra said that he is most proud of Shershaah as he had been working on the project for five heard behind the scenes. He said the film success has given him a confidence boost. He said, "Well, there's certainly a sense of satisfaction today, given how well the film has done for everyone involved. Knowing that your instincts were not wrong does boost your confidence."

It has also helped him understand what is most suitable for him. He added that he plans on choosing scripts that are just as inspiring. "Eventually, I want to be involved in movies in different capacities. Primarily as an actor, but production is a possibility. No plans as of now, but sometime in the future. Direction however is not my forte."

Some of the other projects Sidharth will be seen in include, Thadam's hindi remake and Maharaja.