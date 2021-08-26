Sidharth Malhotra To Collaborate With Karan Johar Again After Shershaah's Success?

Sidharth Malhotra's recent war biographical drama Shershaah has proven to be an astounding success. The movie is based on the courage and valour of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil War in the year 1999. The film was bankrolled by Karan Johar and also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. Now according to the latest buzz, the actor will once again be teaming up with Karan for an ambitious ariel action flick.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar may collaborate for this project that will be directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The report further stated that the project will mark the directorial debut of the two. Sagar has earlier contributed as a script supervisor for Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhadak and Mardaani 2. While Pushkar has worked as an assistant director for commercially successful movies like Salman Khan's Pathan and the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War. He is also the assistant director for the movie Pathan that will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Sidharth Malhotra Reveals If He Met Vikram Batra's Girlfriend Dimple Cheema

The report further added that the director duo has already started location hunting for the project and have been working on the script for over a year. The movie is touted to be made on an extravagant scale and will boast of some larger-than-life visuals. The movie will be going into production from the month of November this year. Needless to say, this may be a huge treat for all the fans who wish to see Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar pair up again after Shershaah's success.

Shershaah Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Meanwhile, fans have been hailing Shershaah as one of the best movies in Sidharth Malhotra's career. Not only this but some fans wish that the Student Of The Year actor win a National Award for the movie. Sidharth also spoke regarding this with ETimes wherein he said that currently, he is just enjoying the fact that people are enjoying his work and the craft. The actor went on to add that the National Award is one of the most prestigious awards that an actor can receive from the government, but he is not really thinking about it as of now. Sidharth concluded by saying that he is just soaking in the love and the appreciation that is coming to the film.