Sidharth Shukla Passes Away: Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Express Shock Over The News

In a shocking piece of news, popular television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack at the age of 40 today (September 2).

A senior hospital from Cooper Hospital told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem." Meanwhile soon as the news of Siddharth's sudden demise broke on social media, many Bollywood stars took to their respective social media handles to offer their heartfelt condolence.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and posted, "Unable to process this. So shocking. My deepest condolences to his family and friend. May his soul rest in peace."

Madhuri Dixit posted in a tweet, "It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered

.@sidharth_shuklaMay your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family 😞."

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon.... Condolences to his family, loved ones. - He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed - rest in peace brother. Om Shanti 🙏🏽."

Manoj Bajpayee's tweet read, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!."

Madhur Bhandarkar also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shocking News about actor #SiddharthShukla's demise. Such a hard working and talented actor gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences and prayers for his family and dear ones. #OmShanti 🙏."

"Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don't have words to express my anguish. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏," read Madhavan's tweet.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and posted, "Just so so sad n shocking," along with a broken heart emoji.

Sharad Kelkar posted on his Instagram handle, "Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla."

Zareen Khan wrote, "This is soooo shocking and heartbreaking ... just can't come to terms with this news💔 Life truly is unpredictable ! R.I.P @realsidharthshukla 🤍#RIP #sidharthshukla."

Rakul Preet Singh's tweet read, "I'm shocked beyond words !! Cannot process this !! My heart goes out to his family 😞 gone too soon #RIP Siddharth Shukla .."

"Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Kiara Advani wrote on her Twitter handle.

Koena Mitra tweeted, "Deeply saddened! @sidharth_shukla, We met for just 14 days, we fought a lot and parted ways. Never spoke again. Your sudden demise has taught me unconditional forgiveness! I forgive everyone & seek forgiveness from whoever I may have disappointed. RIP Sid. #SiddharthShukla."

Neha Dhupia posted on her Twitter handle, "This is just such sad and shocking news and so difficult to process .... My heartfelt condolences to the family ... #SidharthShukla #gonewaytoosoon."

Speaking about Sidharth's Bollywood journey, the actor had starred in Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.