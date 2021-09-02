Sidharth Shukla's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Co-Star Sahil Vaid: I Used To Call Him The Gentle Giant

Popular TV star and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla passed away due to heart attack today (September 2, 2021). A well-established name on the small screen, the actor had made his debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in which he essayed the supporting role.

Sidharth's sudden demise has left fans and entertainment industry shattered. Many celebrities have shared their experience of working with the late actor. One amongst them is Sahil Vaid who played the role of Poplu in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

While speaking with ETimes, Vaid said that he is simply unable to digest the fact that his co-star Sidharth Shukla is no more.

Recalling his experience of working with the late actor, Sahil shared, "We worked together in one of my most successful films Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and those scenes--be it the Sanjay National Park running scene or the ones in Chandigarh-- are still fresh in my mind. I can tell you that he was a very accommodating actor."

Calling the timing of this tragedy 'weird' he continued, "His success had just begun with Bigg Boss, this shouldn't have happened; this is really so weird. He could have become a hero for sure, but, for me, in a way, he was a hero; it was just a matter of opportunity which he was about to get. His time was here. After 'Bigg Boss' people had started becoming his fan and loving him for who he was; it is really so strange that things were looking up for him and then this happened."

The Shershaah actor said that contrary to his personality, Sidharth was all heart and added, "His heart was completely the opposite of his personality; he looked aggressive and was projected very differently in Bigg Boss. But he wasn't like that at all; he was sweet to everyone. I used to call him the Gentle Giant and had some fun times with him".

Sidharth Shukla had recently forayed in the web space with ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3.