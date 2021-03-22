Silsila Writer Sagar Sarhadi Passes Away; Hansal Mehta, Jackie Shroff Mourn His Demise

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in. Noted writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi, known for films like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila and Bazaar, passed away on Sunday (March 22, 2021). He breathed his last at the age of 88 at his residence in Sion in Mumbai.

His nephew Ramesh Talwar told PTI, "He passed away shortly before midnight. He wasn't keeping well for some time and had even stopped eating. He passed away peacefully." He further revealed that Sarhadi's last rites will be performed at Sion crematorium today.

As soon as the news of Sarhadi's demise broke, celebrities like Hansal Mehta and Jackie Shroff took to their respective social media handles to condole the sad news.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared a throwback picture of the filmmaker and wrote, "Will Miss You...R.I.P."

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab."

Rest in peace Sagar Sarhadi saahab. https://t.co/BMkBKLXXFW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 22, 2021

Born as Ganga Sagar Talwar in Baffa, near Abbottabad city, now Pakistan, it is said that the late filmmaker adapted the title 'Sarhadi' to carry with him the connection of the frontier province, after he migrated to Delhi aged 12.

Sarhadi began his career writing Urdu short stories and became an Urdu playwright. However, it was his screenplay for Yash Chopra's Kabhi Kabhie which catapulted him to fame. He went on to pen films like Noorie, Chandni, Deewana and Kaho Na Pyar Hai.

In 1982, Sarhadi turned director with Bazaar which starred Supriya Pathak Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil and Naseeruddin Shah in leading roles.

