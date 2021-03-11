After Calling Meghan Markle 'Evil', Simi Garewal Says 'Calculating' Would Have Been More Appropriate

Veteran actor Simi Garewal who had lashed out at Meghan Markle on her social media account after the latter's interview with Oprah Winfrey has now called her 'calculating' instead of evil. The talk show host had stated that she does not believe in Meghan's revelations in the interview. Not only that, but Simi had also written that Meghan is lying to make herself a victim.

Simi Garewal had further stated that Meghan Markle is playing the race card to gain sympathy, referring to the latter's revelation about her son Archie facing racism even before his birth. The Do Badan actor went on to conclude the tweet by calling the Suits actor 'evil'. Her tweet read as "#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil."

However, Simi Garewal was quick to share another tweet wherein she reconsidered her choice of adjective for Meghan Markle. The actor stated that she withdraws using the word evil for the latter. Simi called evil an excessive word to describe Meghan and wrote that calculating would be a more suitable word to describe her. Her tweet read as "I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate." Take a look at her tweets.

#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Simi Garewal also shared a news article which was written by Piers Morgan and the latter had called Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah to be a "nauseating two-hour whine-athon." When the actor's opinion about Meghan Markle started gaining an excessive buzz, she decided to close the topic by tweeting, "Enough of Oprah/Meghan/Harry!!!. Tomorrow is another day. We have our own lives to navigate."

Talking about Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, she made several revelations which included her not being well-informed about the Royal Family. Meghan also opened up about her mental health revealing that she had suicidal thoughts after feeling isolated. One of the most shocking revelations made by her was that her son Archie was refused the title of the prince as there were concerns about his skin colour from before his birth.