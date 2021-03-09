Singam 3 Hindi Remake: Thakur Anoop Singh Reveals Suriya's Reaction To Him Reprising His Role

Tamil superstar Suriya's action flick Singam 3 aka S3 is all set to be remade in Bollywood by filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa. The Hindi remake will have Thakur Anoop Singh reprising Suriya's role from the original film. Interestingly, the actor had essayed the role of the main antagonist in S3.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Thakur Anoop Singh revealed Suriya's reaction to him stepping into his shoes for the Hindi remake. The actor was quoted as saying, "He was very euphoric, wished me luck, advised me to have patience and work will follow. I have worked with him and silently learnt a lot from him."

Talking about how it feels to reprise Suriya's role in the Hindi remake, Anoop told the news portal, "Suriya sir is a superstar and a powerhouse of talent. I am a fan of his skills, work ethics, dedication and passion for his work. Stepping into his character that he has immortalised and made his own, in itself is a big responsibility and an honor that has been bestowed upon me. He made Singam as a cop a benchmark, and I will try my level best to justify the same. But yes, I will add my own flavor to it as well."

Thakur Anoop Singh is known for playing the role of villain in Bollywood and South film industry. When asked about his shift from negative roles to playing the hero in a film, the actor said, "Well everyone starts acting with an intention of playing the lead, and making a mark in the industry. Honestly, when I had started out I was just happy about working and trying to showcase my abilities with whatever I was offered. I am nothing like what I play on screen, but I respect every character that's been offered to me and I try to justify it with the best of my abilities, and as per the director's vision and instructions. So I think I was just waiting for someone to notice that I can switch sides and express myself even better."

Thakur Anoop Singh will soon kickstart the shooting of Singam 3 Hindi remake.

