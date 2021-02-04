Singer Harshdeep Kaur Announces Her Pregnancy; Flaunts Her Baby Bump In An Adorable Post

Here's some good news for all Harshdeep Kaur fans! The popular singer is expecting her first child with husband Mankeet Singh. The couple is all set to welcome the little bundle of joy in March. Harshdeep took to her Twitter page to share this good news with her fans.

She posted two pictures and captioned them as, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings 🙏🏼."

In one of the snaps, Harshdeep, dressed in a floral outfit, is seen cradling her baby bump. The second picture features the singer sharing a candid moment with her husband.

Further, Harshdeep opened up about her pregnancy while speaking with ETimes. She was quoted as saying, "Yes, I am in my final trimester and just a month away from my delivery. My husband Mankeet and I are very private people. Last year, due to the entire COVID-19 crisis, there was very limited scope and opportunity to socialise. So, we ended up being quite guarded about the pregnancy because of the circumstances. We have no reason to be secretive about news like this. We just didn't make an official announcement. But, I'm happy to confirm that yes, there's a baby on the way and we couldn't be happier!"

Her husband Mankeet added, "We have been married for five years. When COVID-19 and the lockdown struck last year, it presented us with the time to plan our family."

Harshdeep Kaur tied the knot with her best friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony at a gurudwara in March 2015. A day after the wedding, the singer had taken to her Twitter page and posted, "Got married to my Best Friend Mankeet Singh yesterday... Need your blessings."

Harshdeep Kaur known for her Sufi renditions, has crooned popular Bollywood songs like 'Kabira' (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), 'Dilbaro' (Raazi), 'Nachde Ne Saare' (Baar Baar Dekho), 'Heer' (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and many others.

