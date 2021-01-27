Singer Shilpa Rao Ties The Knot With Visual Artist Ritesh Krishnan; Shares First Selfie As 'Mr & Mrs'

While everyone is busy talking about Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding, there's one more celebrity who got hitched in a hush-hush ceremony. We are talking about singer Shilpa Rao who secretly tied the knot with visual artist Ritesh Krishnan.

Shilpa took to her Instagram page to share this good news with fans. Sharing a happy picture with hubby Ritesh, the Bulleya singer wrote, "Our first selfie as Mr. & Mrs. 🥰. @riteshkrishnan." In the picture, newlyweds Ritesh and Shilpa are all smiles for the camera.

Meanwhile, just like us, even the netizens were surprised about Shilpa's secret wedding. An Instagram user wrote, "Omg !! Shaadi kB Kiya ?? Congratulations guys ❤️😍." Singer Antara Mitara commented, "Kamaaaaaaaaalllll 😍." "Sheer Fabulousness 💐💕🎶," read another comment.

Shilpa Rao is known for crooning popular Bollywood tracks like 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Haseeno), 'Malang' (Dhoom 3), 'Manmarziyaan' (Lootera), 'Buleya' (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and 'Ghungroo' (War).

Filmibeat wishes the newlyweds a happy married life!

