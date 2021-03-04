Singer Shreya Ghoshal Announces Pregnancy; Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Cute Picture

Make way for some happy news! Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The 'Dola Re Dola' singer took to her Instagram page to share this good news with fans.

Sharing a picture of herself, dressed in a multi-coloured attire, flaunting her baby bump, Shreya wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Have a look at her post.

As soon as Shreya shared this news on social media, congratulatory messages poured in for the would-be parents on social media. Sophie Choudry commented on her post, "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling 😘😘❤️❤️🧿." "Baby pooochieee coming !! Congratulations @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya ❤️❤️," wrote singer Aditi Singh Sharma. Raghav Sachar posted, "Awesome news shreya ❤️ heartiest congratulations 👏."

In 2015, Shreya Ghoshal had surprised everyone when she had announced her marriage with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. The singer had posted a selfie with her husband and written, "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close friends, exciting new life awaits." Reportedly, their wedding was a low-key affair.

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the best playback singers in Indian cinema who has charmed everyone with her songs in both Hindi as well as regional languages. She came into the limelight when she participated in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma's children's episode, and landed her first big break with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas which catapulted her to fame. Since then, the singer has crooned many iconic tracks.

