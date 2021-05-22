Singer Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Baby Boy; Says 'It's An Emotion Never Felt Before'

Yay! Singer Shreya Ghoshal is on cloud nine and why not? Earlier today, she gave birth to her first child. Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, Shreya wrote that she's blessed with a baby boy, and she and her husband Shiladitya are overjoyed along with their families.

ALSO READ: Singer Shreya Ghoshal Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Cute Picture

Shreya wrote, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

The moment Shreya shared the good news on her social media handle, congratulatory comments started pouring for the new parents- Shreya and Shiladitya.

Among others, Sophie Choudry was the first to congratulate Shreya as she wrote, "Huge huge congrats my dearest @shreyaghoshal & @shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always❤️🧿 Tons of love to you all."

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal's Baby Shower Pictures: Singer Shares A Glimpse Of How Her Friends Pampered Her

Apart from Sophie, Shreya's colleagues like Neeti Mohan, Shekhar Ravjianii, Jonita Gandhi, etc., also wished the singer-mommy and sent love to her.